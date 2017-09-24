Man Utd prepare staggering £155m raid to fend off Barcelona for Serie A superstar

Man Utd are reportedly considering a £155m bid for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, although they may have to fight off interest from Barcelona.

The 23-year-old has been in stunning form so far this season, scoring 12 goals in eight games to continue to lead the way for the Bianconeri as their talisman.

It builds on an impressive campaign last year during which he scored 19 goals and provided nine assists in 48 outings, while he bagged 23 and nine the year before in Turin.

According to The Mirror, his form has peaked Man Utd’s interest in him, and in turn it’s claimed that they’re planning another big-money raid on Juve after Paul Pogba by launching a £155m bid for the Argentine international.

Barcelona are specifically noted as being interested too and are considered his preferred destination, but Man Utd chief Ed Woodward has reportedly made it clear to Dybala’s team that Jose Mourinho wants him at Old Trafford and will look to use his relationship with Juve general manager Beppe Marotta to his advantage.

Whether or not it works remains to be seen, but what should give both interested parties a boost is that Marotta recently conceded that it would be difficult to stop Dybala from leaving if he wanted to, as noted by the Mirror, and a bid of £155m would certainly help convince them to sell.

There’s no denying that Dybala is on the path to becoming a world superstar as he continues to consistently deliver for Juventus. In turn, it’s no surprise that Man Utd are keen and are willing to put such big money on the table.

Juve will surely put up a fight to keep him if the offer does arrive, but both Man Utd and Barcelona will undoubtedly put them under pressure with such a bid and it might be a matter of time before he moves on from the Serie A champions.