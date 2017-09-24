“We will be ready” Chelsea boss Conte gives fans assurances over Champions League clash following Premier League demolition job

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has given Blues fans assurances over their upcoming Champions League clash with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid by saying that his Chelsea side “will be ready” following their 4-0 demolition of Stoke on the weekend, as reported by the Sun.

Chelsea, who will be the first foreign team to play at Atletico’s new Wanda Metrpolitano stadium on Wednesday, hammered Stoke 4-0 on Saturday with star striker Alvaro Morata bagging a hat-trick, as the Blues look continue their fine form.

Boss Conte has been speaking about his side’s tough test against Atletico next week, saying that “We have to prepare in the right way for this tough game. In the last few years they’ve been strong in the Champions League reaching two finals. But we are in good shape. We are rotating and the answer from my players is positive. We will be ready.”

To make things even more complicated for Chelsea, recently departed striker Diego Costa is set to be paraded by the Atletico Madrid before the match, as per the Sun.

Should Chelsea beat Atleti next week, they’ll put themselves firmly in the driving seat to finish top of their group and progress into the next round.