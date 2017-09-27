Man United’s hopes of signing £50M+ star dashed as player signs new long-term deal with Spanish giants

Man United’s chances of signing Real Madrid and France star Raphael Varane have been dashed, as the Los Blancos star has signed a new five-year deal with the club, according to the Mirror.

Varane, 24, moved to the Spanish capital from French side Lens in 2011, with the France international having built up a very illustrious CV during his time with the La Liga side, winning Three Champions Leagues and one league title in the process.

Man United had been interested in bringing the 24-year-old to Old Trafford as per the Mirror, with boss Mourinho trying to open the door for the Frenchman buy offering £50M plus David De Gea for the defender.

SEE MORE:

Jose Mourinho sets sights on star trio, Man Utd scouts watch £177m duo and midfield general

Liverpool and Arsenal in fierce four-team transfer battle for Bundesliga starlet

Chelsea planning stunning double swoop, 281-goal marksman and £25m midfielder on agenda

It was the second time in as many seasons that the United boss had tried to bring Varane to England, with the player being able to convince Madrid bosses to keep him at the club, report the Mirror.

Should United’s move to for Varane gone through over the summer, it surely would’ve been a mistake to let the world class De Gea leave the club despite the fact that they would’ve been getting the Frenchman in return.