Watch: Chelsea fans come up with brilliant new chant for £40M star Tiemoue Bakayoko

Chelsea fans have come up with a glorious new chant for £40M summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko which talks about the player’s partnership with fellow Frenchman N’Golo Kante.

Bakayoko, who joined the Blues from Monaco for £40M in the summer as per Sky Sports, has hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge this season, and the west London faithful have come up with a new song to show their appreciation for the player.

The chant, which goes “Oi y OI, Timmy Bakayoko, Oi y OI, together with N’golo, Oi y OI, never gives the ball awayyyy”, emphasises the Frenchman’s impressive partnership that he’s formed with teammate Kante.

With creative like this, it wouldn’t surprise me to see the Blues fans come up with more witty chants in the future.