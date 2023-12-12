Video: N’Golo Kante’s pure half volley puts Al Ittihad 2-0 up in Club World Cup vs Auckland City

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Former Chelsea ace, N’Golo Kante, showed that he’s lost none of the old magic during Al-Ittihad’s Club World Cup match against Auckland City.

Already leading 1-0 thanks for Romarinho, Kante’s epic half-volley almost burst the net.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals the Premier League club he had one training session at
Newcastle open talks with PL rivals regarding January move for £45m ace
Video: Eddie Nketiah sweeps Arsenal into the lead at PSV

Auckland City had already cleared a corner before the ball was swung back in again.

As it fell to a lurking Kante, he didn’t need asking twice to fire home one of the purest strikes you’ll see this season.

Pictures from TNT Sports and SSC1

More Stories Karim Benzema N'Golo Kante

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.