Video: N’Golo Kante’s pure half volley puts Al Ittihad 2-0 up in Club World Cup vs Auckland City

Former Chelsea ace, N’Golo Kante, showed that he’s lost none of the old magic during Al-Ittihad’s Club World Cup match against Auckland City.
Already leading 1-0 thanks for Romarinho, Kante’s epic half-volley almost burst the net.
Auckland City had already cleared a corner before the ball was swung back in again.
As it fell to a lurking Kante, he didn’t need asking twice to fire home one of the purest strikes you’ll see this season.
