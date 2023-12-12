Video: N’Golo Kante’s pure half volley puts Al Ittihad 2-0 up in Club World Cup vs Auckland City

Former Chelsea ace, N’Golo Kante, showed that he’s lost none of the old magic during Al-Ittihad’s Club World Cup match against Auckland City.

Already leading 1-0 thanks for Romarinho, Kante’s epic half-volley almost burst the net.

Auckland City had already cleared a corner before the ball was swung back in again.

As it fell to a lurking Kante, he didn’t need asking twice to fire home one of the purest strikes you’ll see this season.

WHAT A HIT N'GOLO KANTE! ?? Just look at the technique on that finish, WOW! ? pic.twitter.com/an4JxUYPvA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 12, 2023

?GOAL | Al-Ittihad 2-0 Auckland City | N'Golo Kanté Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/E4Mp9KUcad — VAR Tático (@vartatico) December 12, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and SSC1