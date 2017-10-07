Chelsea dealt major transfer blow as £60million-rated star closes in on new contract

There’s been another twist in the Alex Sandro to Chelsea transfer saga, and this time it’s bad news for the Blues.

The Brazilian international, who joined the Old Lady from Porto in 2015, is expected to sign a new deal with the Italian champions according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Sandro’s new deal is expected to be worth around €5M-a-year, with the Serie A giants hoping to tie the defender down until the year 2022.

Reports from the Daily Mail this week claimed the £60million-rated defender was still on Chelsea’s radar ahead of the January transfer window.

Juventus’ superstar left-back performed well for the Italian side last season, contributing three goals and four assists in 27 league games for Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

Sandro also helped Juve reach the Champions League final, however he and his teammates were powerless to resist Real Madrid, as they Spanish side eventually won 4-1.

During his time with the club, Sandro has won two Serie A titles among other major honours, and is seemingly confident that staying in Turin is his best hope of more silverware in the future.