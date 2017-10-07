Confirmed: Manchester United closely following goal machine with bargain buy-out clause enough to seal transfer

Manchester United could be lining up another exciting move in the transfer market as they keep close tabs on Napoli forward Dries Mertens, according to former club director Pierpaolo Marino.

The Belgian attacker has started this season in superb form again, netting eight goals in nine games for his club, plus three assists for his team-mates.

This follows one of the best seasons of his career last term, when Mertens scored a superb 34 goals in 45 games in all competitions to attract talk of interest from other clubs during the summer transfer window.

According to the Metro, United offered the 30-year-old a contract earlier this year, though he ended up staying put at the Stadio San Paolo.

Still, it seems the Red Devils retain an interest in Mertens, with former Napoli chief Marino discussing his £25million release clause and letting slip that Jose Mourinho’s side are still following him.

‘The 28million (euro) clause is likely to be a tired price even if he is 30,’ Marino is quoted on Calciomercato.

‘It turns out that United is following him very closely.’

A new attacking player in the Mertens mould seems to be high on United’s agenda at the moment, with recent reports from ESPN also linking them with an interest in Atletico Madrid front-man Antoine Griezmann.