Man City braced for £80m bid from Euro giants, club line up January move for superstar forward

Manchester City fans, look away now.

AC Milan are set to make an £80million move for Sergio Aguero in January, according to latest reports.

According to The Sun, the Italian giants’ move for the striker relies on City’s potential swoop for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

The former Atletico Madrid forward, who joined in 2011, has become a firm fan-favourite during his time at the club.

Aguero, 29, is extremely close to becoming the Citizens’ all-time top goalscorer, with the Argentina international needing just two more goals to overtake Erik Brook and stake his place in City folklore.

Man City’s star striker has hit the ground running so far this season, with Aguero averaging a goal a game for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Still, it may be that City’s continued links with a move for Sanchez suggest Guardiola does not view the 29-year-old as his preferred long-term option up front.

Milan spent big over the summer on a raft of new big-name signings, and a deal for Aguero would arguably be their most ambitious of the lot.