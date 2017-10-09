Andrea Pirlo won’t rule taking up important role under Antonio Conte at Chelsea after announcing retirement

Andrea Pirlo would not rule out the prospect of joining Chelsea as assistant manager to Antonio Conte after announcing yesterday that he was set to hang up his boots.

The New York City midfielder and former Italy international will retire from playing at the end of the MLS season in December, and has suggested he has made plans for what to do next.

READ MORE

The Conte effect: Chelsea star reveals chat with Blues boss stopped him sealing transfer to CL rivals

Liverpool working to beat Chelsea and Man City to £30m star, club ready to cash in amid contract row

Chelsea transfer news

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: ‘At 38, it’s just right to give young players room. I’m not angry. Instead, I will give a hand to team-mates and to the coach.’

When asked specifically about the prospect of linking up with Chelsea, the 38-year-old responded: ‘An assistant to Conte? People are saying that. I have my ideas but I need time to decide.’

Pirlo played under Conte at Juventus, and is known to be a big fan of the Blues boss’ work.

‘One of his 20-minute video sessions is worth three days of training,’ Pirlo is quoted in the Daily Mirror.

‘You quickly understand what you have to do. He has improved over the years and with his will to win, he always gives everything. He is one of the best.’