Manchester United and Chelsea ready for January transfer battle over Tottenham star

Manchester United and Chelsea look set to step up their interest in Tottenham left-back Danny Rose in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The England international, who has missed the start of the season through injury, has been one of the top defenders in the Premier League for the last few years and could yet earn himself a big move.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, United have long been keen on bringing Rose to Old Trafford and are preparing to try again to test Spurs’ resolve over the player this winter.

The 27-year-old could be seen as a major upgrade on the Red Devils’ current options at left-back, with Luke Shaw out of favour and Ashley Young often having to fill in in that role.

The Daily Mirror reported last month that Shaw’s long-term future at United remains uncertain, and claimed he could even be offered to Tottenham as part of any deal for Rose.

Rose notably criticised Tottenham back in August in an explosive interview with The Sun, where he strongly hinted he needed a big move in order to finally win some silverware.

‘Time is running out and I do want to win trophies,’ he said. ‘I don’t want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal.’

United could also be boosted by Rose’s open desire to play up north, as he also told The Sun: ‘I will say this too — I will play up north. I don’t know exactly when, but I will get back up north and play some football somewhere.’