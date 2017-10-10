Major question mark as Man Utd told to splash out €100m to land superstar

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has landed two marquee signings in the past two summers, and he could be given the opportunity to make it three.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have arrived at Old Trafford in big-money transfers over the last two years, and both have made a significant impact under the Portuguese tactician.

However, the next potential signing may not be as straight-forward, as El Confidencial, as re-reported by The Sun, note that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez could be willing to sell Gareth Bale, but only if the Spanish giants receive €100m to recoup what they spent on the Welshman.

The link with Man Utd is nothing new, as the transfer rumour has been doing the rounds for a long time. After his latest injury setback though, surely the Red Devils will want to re-think the possibility of splashing out €100m on the injury-prone forward.

Following his move from Tottenham in 2013, Bale was a consistent presence in the line-up and immediately repaid the faith shown in him with 58 goals in his first 123 games for Real.

While he still struggled with niggles and knocks during that period, he was restricted to just 27 games in all competitions last season, while it’s been a similar story so far this season.

There’s no denying the quality that he brings to a team, and his trophy haul with Real shows that it hasn’t all been negative even though he has missed big chunks in the last year or so.

However, it surely forces Man Utd to think twice about a transfer, as they can ill-afford spending big on Bale unless he can prove this season that he can steer clear of injury, stay fit and be a focal point for the reigning Spanish and European champions on a consistent basis.