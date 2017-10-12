Diego Costa earns special praise from former Chelsea team-mate

Quite a compliment!

Former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis singled out Diego Costa for special praise when discussing the best players he’d worked alongside.

The Brazilian left-back is set to be reunited with Costa at Atletico Madrid this season, having also played alongside him at Stamford Bridge and in a previous spell in the Spanish capital.

Costa and Luis both moved to Chelsea in the same summer back in 2014, and while both won the Premier League title in their first year in England, the latter struggled and left the club shortly afterwards.

READ MORE

Conte Arsenal – Blues boss in shock Gunners talks

Chelsea flop admits he regrets Blues transfer

Chelsea transfer news

The ex-Blue is understandably happy to be reunited with Costa, as he sees the Spain international as having helped him win much of the silverware he’s picked up in his career so far.

Asked by El Mundo about the best players he’s played with, he said: ‘The one that gave me more titles was Diego Costa.

‘Because one thing is to put 30 goals with hat-tricks and goals, and another that of those 30, 20 are worth to win 1-0. And there isn’t anyone who does that like Diego Costa.’

On Costa moving back to Atletico, he said: ‘It’s just what we need. He has the blood of the Atleti. Fight, counterattack, strength, character … he’s pure Atleti.’

Luis made 26 appearances for the Blues under then manager Jose Mourinho in the 2014/15 season, scoring once and grabbing three assists as the London outfit went on to clinch the Premier League title and win the League Cup along the way.