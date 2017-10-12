Chelsea flop admits immediately realising he ‘was wrong’ to make Blues transfer

Strong words!

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis has spoken about his brief time at Chelsea and admits he was wrong to make the transfer to the Premier League giants.

Luis joined the Blues from Atletico in the summer of 2014, but returned to the Spanish capital just a year later after struggling for playing time at Stamford Bridge.

Diego Costa recently made the same move, agreeing a January return to Madrid after three seasons with Chelsea where he failed to fully settle in England.

‘I am happy at Chelsea, I am not necessarily saying that I am happy with my life in London,’ Costa told SFR Sport earlier this year.

Luis is happy to see Costa join him back at Atletico, and also shed some light on his time with Chelsea in an interview with El Mundo.

Asked about why he joined Chelsea in the first place, Luis responded: ‘There are workers who take into account various issues before changing jobs, just like anyone. I was wrong and I realized when I arrived in London.

‘But I had my reasons: to live the experience of playing in another league, another country, another culture.

‘I immediately realised that I missed the people of Calderon and the team. Atleti came in contact very soon with me to return. ‘