Odds slashed on Tottenham beating Manchester United to superstar transfer

Tottenham and Manchester United are now both 4/1 to sign Gareth Bale

The Real Madrid star has been mainly linked with a transfer to Old Trafford

Spurs, however, have seen their odds dramatically slashed from 16/1

Odds have been slashed on Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale sealing a transfer back to his former club Tottenham instead of rumoured suitors Manchester United.

The Sun recently claimed United have been in talks over bringing the Welshman to Old Trafford next summer, while Diario Gol have reported that Madrid have agreed to make him available.

Another previous report from Diario Gol suggested Bale could be offered to Tottenham in a swap deal involving Harry Kane, so it may not be surprising to see talk of his return to north London grow.

Ladbrokes now have Bale as 4/1 to move to Tottenham in the summer, the same as his odds on moving to United.

However, this is a drastic cutting of his odds, with the 28-year-old previously as high as 16/1 for a reunion with his former club.

Bale was a big hit in his first spell at White Hart Lane, before his electrifying form in the 2012/13 campaign earning him a big transfer to Real Madrid that summer.

However, he hasn’t lived up to expectations for much of his time at the Bernabeu, despite personally doing very well in terms of picking up the kinds of major honours he was unlikely to compete for at Tottenham.

Bale has lifted the Champions League three times with Real, and last season’s La Liga title, but he no longer looks assured of a regular starting spot so could do well to move on.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: ‘Plenty think Bale has some unfinished business to attend to at Spurs and the latest odds shift suggests he could be returning very soon.’

Surprisingly, Manchester City are listed as the favourites for Bale, despite an obvious lack of need for him, with Ladbrokes offering these odds on his next club:

Man City – 7/2

Tottenham – 4/1

Man United – 4/1

PSG – 12/1

Bayern Munich – 20/1

Juventus – 20/1