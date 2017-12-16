Real Madrid boss drops major hint over possible swoop, will fuel speculation

Real Madrid linked with swoop for Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah

Zidane adds to speculation as he reveals admiration for Egyptian international

Time will tell if the Spanish giants swoop to raid Liverpool for key figure

While Liverpool surely won’t appreciate his comments, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has talked up how much he likes Reds ace Mohamed Salah.

It’s been an incredible journey for the 25-year-old to this point, while he’ll hope that it only continues to get better for him as he has quickly established himself as a key figure at Anfield.

Salah has bagged an impressive 19 goals and six assists in just 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season, as he has built on a classy spell in Italy as he shone during stints with Fiorentina and Roma off the back of a disappointing spell at Chelsea.

It’s been quite the turnaround, and it was in fact easy to predict his success with Liverpool as given his characteristics with his pace, movement and eye for goal paired with Jurgen Klopp’s preferred system and style of play, it would have been a shock to see Salah not flourish.

However, the concern now for Liverpool appears to be possible interest from Real Madrid, with Zidane breaking away from tradition by specifically speaking about the Egyptian international and seemingly conceding that he would love to work with him.

“Salah is great player, [he has] shown that at Roma, now Liverpool,” he said, as quoted by the Metro. “He is still young, improving all the time. I don’t talk much about other players, but he is a player I rate a lot.”

It follows on from quotes from Egypt boss Hector Cuper last month who suggested that Salah could move to Madrid, as noted in the report, and Zidane has merely added fuel to that fire with his comments as that will only see speculation build over a possible move.

Real Madrid arguably need a player like Salah, as with Karim Benzema struggling for goals, Gareth Bale suffering with regular injury setbacks and Cristiano Ronaldo edging ever closer to the latter stages of his career, fresh blood will be needed at some point.

Similarly to how Liverpool play, Salah could be devastating with Los Blancos, but it remains to be seen whether or not a move materialises.