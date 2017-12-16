Real Madrid shock as star has Man Utd offer, it’s not Gareth Bale

Man Utd reportedly have made an offer to Marco Asensio

Real Madrid star has struggled for regular playing time this season

United previously linked with move for Gareth Bale

Given his lack of playing time this season, it’s no real surprise that reports claim Real Madrid ace Marco Asensio’s future is in doubt, with Man Utd linked.

The 21-year-old has made 23 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists for Zinedine Zidane’s men.

However, a closer look at the statistics shows that he has made just one start in the Champions League, while he’s been given the nod by Zidane on just eight occasions in La Liga.

For a player desperate to break through and make his mark, that’s simply not enough. Coupled with the fact that he’s battling the likes of Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema for playing time, his task has remained difficult.

As per the Manchester Evening News, the assumption was that Gareth Bale was the Real Madrid player that Man Utd were chasing, with reports that the Welshman has even reached a pre-agreement with the Red Devils.

However, reports in Spain have claimed something else entirely. According to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, it’s suggested that Asensio has the possibility of accepting an offer from United in January, although no figures are yet mentioned in terms of what it will take to prise him away from the Bernabeu.

In truth, an exit makes sense for him unless he can make a dent in the starting line-up on a regular basis. With Bale returning from injury to score in Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup semi-final in midweek though, it’s likely to get even more difficult for him in the weeks ahead.

However, would a move to Man Utd be the solution? Mourinho has Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all vying for places behind the main striker, and so would moving to Old Trafford be any different for the Spaniard?