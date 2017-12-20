Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United player ratings, stats and reaction: Mourinho and Pogba stunned as Championship club knock out holders

Championship club Bristol City knocked out League Cup holders Manchester United in the biggest upset of the 2017/18 season.

Jose Mourinho’s men were stunned in the quater-finals of the League Cup.

Despite a goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic Man United could not defeat Bristol City.

League Cup holders Manchester United were tonight knocked out of the competition by Championship club Bristol City.

Jose Mourinho was stunned by Lee Johnson’s men at Ashton Gate as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

Bristol born-and-bred star Joe Bryan opened the scoring with an outstanding effort on the 51st minute. Order was however restored just seven minutes later when Zlatan Ibrahimovic levelled on the 58th minute with a free-kick.

Ibrahimovic made his first start for Man United since his horrific injury tonight and also lead out the Red Devils as captain.

With the game poised going into the final minutes it looked set for another half-an-hour of football with the game looking destined for extra-time.

However, on the 93rd minute Korey Smith poked home a Matty Taylor ball as Ashton Gate exploded.

Manger Lee Johnson sprinted down the touchline as the winner went in in a similar style to Jose Mourinho over ten years ago when he himself knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League as Porto manager.

Bristol City fans invaded the pitch on the final whistle with Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and more being quickly ushered down the tunnel at Aston Gate.

Man of the match

24-year-old Joe Bryan has risen through the Bristol City academy from a young age and tonight completed his very own fairytale.

The youngster was too much for the United superstars to cope with and his opener on the 51st minute was a beauty.

The only bad news for City supporters is that the star could now be the subject of some serious interest from huge clubs after his outstanding performance.

Flop of the match

With Antonio Valencia’s recent injury United will be looking to Matteo Darmian to provide cover for the Ecuadorian. Darmian however looked uncomfortable throughout against the Championship side was given a run-around from start to finish but City’s Bryan.

Stat of the match

What a night for the Robins

4 – @bcfctweets are only the second side from a lower division to eliminate four top-flight teams in one League Cup campaign – after @swfc in 1990-91. David. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 20, 2017

Player ratings

Manchester United: Romero 5, Darmian 4, Linelof 4, Rojo 5, Shaw 4, McTominay 5, Blind 5, Pogba 6, Martial 5, Ibrahimovic 6, Rashford 5.

Subs: Lukaku 5, Mkhitaryan, 5, Smalling n/a.

Bristol City: Steele 8, Wright 6, Flint 8, Baker 6, Magnusson 6, Brownhill 7, Pack 7, Smith 8, Bryan 9, Paterson 6, Reid 6.

Subs: Eliasson 6, Taylor 7.

Reaction

Pretty much every football fan apart from Man United fans were ecstatic with the upset…

Get in Bristol City ??? unluckyyyyyy — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) December 20, 2017

Conte on Bristol City: “This is a big achievement, don’t forget that last season Manchester United won this competition. It is not simple, to play in the league, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UCL. You must pay attention in every game but these cups are good for these surprises” #CHEBOU — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 20, 2017

Manchester United fans: “We could have beaten Man City if Paul Pogba was available” couldn’t even beat Bristol City with Paul Pogba ?? — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) December 20, 2017

Further, Mourinho’s post-match claims that Bristol City were lucky didn’t exactly go down too well…