Wayne Rooney will be recalled for England’s World Cup squad next summer believes former Three Lions boss

Sam Allardyce believes that under his care at Everton that Rooney will find himself on the plane to Russia next summer.

Rooney retired from England duty earlier this year.

Sam Allardyce believes Wayne Rooney will be recalled to the England squad for next summer’s World Cup according to a source close to the Everton boss.

A report from the Sun has suggested that under a tight fitness plan that has been developed by Allardyce that Rooney will be back in the England squad ready to lead the Three Lions into his fourth World Cup.

A source close to Big Sam told the Sun, “Sam was serious when he told us that Wayne will roll back the years under him and he believes there will be calls for him to come out of retirement one last time and play for England in the World Cup finals.”

Rooney retired this season from England duty and finished as England’s all-time top goalscorer with an astounding 53 goals.

The star also amassed over 100 appearances for England and is regarded as legend amongst national football by many.

Rooney has had a superb start to the season under his new club Everton. The England star was allowed to depart Manchester United this summer on a free and hit the ground running with his former club Everton.

Rooney has an impressive ten goals in the league this season already and even registered an incredible hat-trick against West Ham last month which featured a superb goal from the halfway-line.

Whether Rooney would accept a recall to the England squad after retirement remains to be seen and he did reveal in an exclusive interview with TalkSport this month that he had no plans to work his way back into Gareth Southgate’s plans, as reported by the Sun.