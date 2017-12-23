Barcelona star Lionel Messi breaks two incredible records with El Clasico goal vs Real Madrid

Lionel Messi has done it again against Real Madrid

The Barcelona superstar has broken two incredible records in El Clasico today

Messi looks to be sending Barcelona on their way to victory at the Bernabeu

Lionel Messi has broken two records today as his goal puts Barcelona 2-0 up against Real Madrid in El Clasico, further confirming his status as a legend of the game.

The Argentine forward has long been regarded as the best player in the world and perhaps the greatest of all time, and he continues to make history with his stellar goalscoring performances.

Messi notably hit the winner at the Bernabeu last season, with his stoppage-time strike in a 3-2 win over Real his 500th goal for Barcelona.

The 30-year-old is now on 526 goals for the Catalan giants – the most ever scored by a single player for a European club, overtaking Gerd Muller’s tally of 525 for Bayern Munich.

As well as that, Messi has netted his 17th La Liga goal against Real Madrid, meaning no other player in the Spanish top flight has scored more goals against Los Blancos than him.

It’s painful reading for Real Madrid fans, with the score at 2-0 at the time of writing and Messi set to enjoy all the headlines if the result stays as it is.