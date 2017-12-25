Jurgen Klopp’s Christmas list: Liverpool’s €200m+ star duo must stay, £70m target to sign

Liverpool will be desperate to keep hold of their most influential duo

Key signing needed to solve problematic area

Klopp will be hoping for three major things in January transfer window

Aside from a less hectic fixture schedule, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a lot this Christmas as we delve into the transfer hopes for the Reds.

It’s been an up-and-down season thus far for the Merseyside giants, as they’ve had plenty to be excited about with their attacking stars causing mayhem for opposition defences.

However, at times, they haven’t had a balance with keeping things tight at the back, but there have certainly been plenty of positives to suggest that they’re on the right track and will be a force moving forward.

With the January transfer window fast approaching though, it’s a case of hoping to hold on to what they’ve already got first and foremost, with Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho absolutely crucial to them continuing to move in the right direction.

Salah has hit the 20 goals scored mark already, while Coutinho has been mesmerising in pulling the strings, creating for others and scoring goals himself.

With such great form though comes interest and speculation, with Mundo Deportivo reporting on how Barcelona could launch a €145m bid for Coutinho, while Salah has emerged as a possible €100m target for Real Madrid, as per Calciomercato.

On one hand, it could be argued that raking in €200m for the pair could be massive for the club financially and to strengthen the entire squad. However, that argument is so flawed, and Liverpool have to resist the temptation and keep them both, and we’re sure that’s a sentiment that Klopp shares.

He won’t want to lose his best players, and so keeping that key duo at Anfield is essential. Meanwhile, it’s time to also finally end the drawn-out pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, who has become a £70m target for Man City, according to The Times.

Liverpool are also specifically mentioned in that report having held a long-lasting interest in the Dutchman, and with their defence still needing improvements from the likes of Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan, they need to address it either in January or next summer to really contend at the highest level.