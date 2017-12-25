Liverpool mid-season review: £34m bargain is a delight, key problem Klopp needs to fix

Liverpool have looked irresistible at times going forward this season

Defensive problems continued to trouble them though

Where can Klopp and his men finish this season?

Liverpool are battling for a top four spot in the Premier League this season as we look back at the first half of Jurgen Klopp’s eventful campaign thus far.

Scoring goals hasn’t been a problem for the Merseyside giants thanks to their ‘Fab Four’ up top who have been sensational to watch at times, but keeping the goals out proved problematic not so long ago.

While Klopp will hope that they’ve taken big strides in that regard in more recent times with some obvious improvements, he’ll need his side to consistently deliver to ensure that it doesn’t hold them back from reaching their objectives between now and the end of the season.

Best player

Mohamed Salah. Philippe Coutinho is up there too, but how can Salah not take this award? The 25-year-old has been in sensational form right from the off since his £34m summer move from Roma, as per BBC Sport.

Having already reached the 20-goal mark along with a handful of assists, he has slotted into Liverpool’s system and style of play perfectly and has been a delight to watch. By far one of the top performers in the Premier League as a whole let alone just in the Reds shirt.

Worst player

Dejan Lovren. Others have struggled so far this season, but the Croatian international has made some costly blunders and hasn’t filled supporters with confidence in the heart of the defence.

His lowest point came when he was hauled off in the defeat away at Tottenham, and while he has shown a capability to be much better defensively, he is still prone to being a liability at the back.

January transfers ins/outs

First and foremost, the focus surely has to be on keeping both Salah and Coutinho at Liverpool, with The Daily Star reporting on how Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively are chasing the pair.

They’ve been absolutely crucial so far this season and will continue to be in making Liverpool a top side. In turn, they must stay. Beyond that, while one defender won’t solve the entire problem, Virgil van Dijk surely remains the ideal solution with the Liverpool Echo continuing to link the Dutchman with a move to Anfield as he struggles to impress for Southampton this season which could lead to a favourable asking price.

Manager job safety

Are Liverpool making enough progress? Perhaps not. Some would argue that they expected Klopp to be closer to winning the Premier League title by now, but while it’s difficult to contend with Pep Guardiola’s Man City playing the way they are, the Reds are well off the pace.

Having said that, it’s surely nonsense to suggest that the German tactician should be going anywhere, and based on their more recent form at both ends of the pitch, he’s got nothing to worry about.

Realistic aim for the rest of the season

Top four in the Premier League, Quarter-finals of the Champions League, deep run in the FA Cup.

The race for the top four is going to be difficult, but that has to be the objective this season now. Dropping out of the Champions League would be a major setback, but Liverpool certainly have the talent to make it.

It remains to be seen how they fare against top opposition in Europe, as their defensive frailties could be exposed the deeper they get into the competition, but the FA Cup should be taken seriously as it’s their most realistic hope of silverware.