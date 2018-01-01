‘Fans are sick of excuses’ – Jose Mourinho slammed by BBC pundit, blamed for Man Utd struggles

Man Utd have endured a nightmare fortnight over the turn of the year

Four-game winless streak leaves them with big questions to answer

Shearer has questioned Mourinho’s actions throughout as his side struggle

A four-game winless streak in all competitions to end 2017 has left Man Utd in a hole, and many are pointing the finger at Jose Mourinho.

Defeat to Bristol City in the League Cup was followed by three consecutive draws in the Premier League to Leicester City, Burnley and Southampton.

That in turn leaves United 15 points adrift of Man City at the top of the table, while Chelsea have now leapfrogged them into second place.

While Mourinho was criticised earlier in the season for his approach in big games against Liverpool and Chelsea in particular, it seems as though his constant moaning and complaining is now starting to irritate pundits and supporters alike.

Alan Shearer is in that group it seems, as he has blasted the Portuguese tactician for being the root of the issue at Old Trafford this season as Man Utd risk falling short of their expectations and objectives this season.

“Jose Mourinho is totally flat and so is his team. There is no energy or spark and certainly none in his team right now,” he wrote in his column for The Sun.

“Injuries, referees, money, all written on a flag of surrender. But the fans are sick of the excuses, they want action and right now that is in short supply with this side. It is time for Jose to pick himself up and this team — or things are only going to get worse.”

With Ashley Young now hit with a three-game ban for violent conduct, Romelu Lukaku leaving the game against Southampton on a stretcher and other key individuals not performing to the high standards that they’re capable of, there really are a number of issues for Mourinho solve.

Shearer is right in that his constant pointing to excuses is wearing thin for many as it surely sets the wrong tone at the club as a whole, but all that matters between now and the end of the season is an upturn in form and a real push to win major honours.