‘Absolutely ridiculous’ – Chelsea fans and rivals all talking about one crucial moment vs Arsenal

It wasn’t long ago when Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea put in a mesmerising display at the Emirates, and now Arsenal are facing a similar problem thanks to Thibaut Courtois.

De Gea was magnificent in that 3-1 win for United last month, pulling off one world-class save after another, much to the frustration of Arsenal.

While it wasn’t quite a similar onslaught on Wednesday night against Chelsea, Courtois produced one incredible stop to deny Alexis Sanchez as he got his hand to his close-range effort, diverting the ball from one post to the other before scrambling up and claiming the ball for himself.

He wasn’t done there either, as he was back in action soon after as he pulled off another brilliant stop to keep the game goalless heading into the half-time interval which unsurprisingly led to comparisons to De Gea and the obvious question of who’s better.

We’ve all got our opinions on who the best goalkeeper in the world is and while the debate will undoubtedly rage on, it’s fair to say that both De Gea and Courtois are world-class in their own right.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, they’ve both decided to put in a great performance against them at the Emirates…

