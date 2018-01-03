‘Absolutely ridiculous’ – Chelsea fans and rivals all talking about one crucial moment vs Arsenal

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced moment of first-half

Belgian international pulled off stunning save to deny Alexis Sanchez

Fans on Twitter were full of praise as comparisons drawn with De Gea performance

It wasn’t long ago when Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea put in a mesmerising display at the Emirates, and now Arsenal are facing a similar problem thanks to Thibaut Courtois.

De Gea was magnificent in that 3-1 win for United last month, pulling off one world-class save after another, much to the frustration of Arsenal.

While it wasn’t quite a similar onslaught on Wednesday night against Chelsea, Courtois produced one incredible stop to deny Alexis Sanchez as he got his hand to his close-range effort, diverting the ball from one post to the other before scrambling up and claiming the ball for himself.

He wasn’t done there either, as he was back in action soon after as he pulled off another brilliant stop to keep the game goalless heading into the half-time interval which unsurprisingly led to comparisons to De Gea and the obvious question of who’s better.

We’ve all got our opinions on who the best goalkeeper in the world is and while the debate will undoubtedly rage on, it’s fair to say that both De Gea and Courtois are world-class in their own right.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, they’ve both decided to put in a great performance against them at the Emirates…

OFF BOTH POSTS! Sanchez squeezes a shot away but Courtois parries it onto one post before it travels over the goal-line and hits the other! Watch live on Sky Sports Premier League or follow in-game clips and highlights here: https://t.co/Qn87fWuLmU https://t.co/loNn6ly6zu — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2018

I know a lot of people say it but in all seriousness… If De Gea had made that Courtois save, the whole of Twitter would have shut down. That save was absolutely ridiculous. — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) January 3, 2018

Tibaut Courtois is doing a De Gea on Arsenal. — Deji Ogeyingbo (@deji_oges) January 3, 2018

Courtois looking like he’s going to pull a De Gea. Hope not. — El-Kun (@kunle_rocks) January 3, 2018

Two top quality saves from Thibaut Courtois already. Hopefully not another De Gea-esque display at the Emirates — Josh Challies (@Challies11) January 3, 2018

Courtois having a De Gea at Emirates — Maroon auditorium™? (@whitefort_) January 3, 2018

i see my man Courtois watched De Gea’s saves at The Emirates, and decided to do just that with the world class saves — yin (@rodeyholmes) January 3, 2018

Arsenal vs Courtois 0-2 — agung gallagher (@agungpyong) January 3, 2018

BREAKING: Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with David de Gea syndrome. pic.twitter.com/B7WtmxUx44 — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) January 3, 2018

Thibaut Courtois showing he’s the best keeper in the league. Quitely, as always. — Dami (@TheChelseaWay) January 3, 2018

Thibaut Courtois is the best GK in the world right now. Idc what your opinion is — sebastían (@sftbI) January 3, 2018