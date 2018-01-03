‘Show us why we spent £40m on you’ – Chelsea fans not impressed with one player facing Arsenal

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko under pressure from fans

Some supporters express disappointment with his inclusion vs Arsenal

Will hope to play key role against the Gunners to secure positive result

READ MORE: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to follow up transfer of Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho with ambitious Chelsea raid

Chelsea made the short trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Wednesday night, but the inclusion of Tiemoue Bakayoko in the starting line-up wasn’t met with much positivity.

As per BBC Sport, the Blues wrapped up a £40m deal for the former Monaco midfielder last summer, but he has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League entirely since then.

The 23-year-old has made 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists, and so evidently he has the trust of Antonio Conte who continues to hand him an important role in his plans.

However, the supporters below are evidently not yet convinced by the French international, as they have been left frustrated with his lack of consistency and overall influence in the midfield.

Coming up against an in-form and fully fit Jack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka, Bakayoko will need to put in a decent shift to ensure that Chelsea come away with something to show for their efforts and to re-open a gap between themselves and the chasing pack below them in the battle for a top-four finish.

We really need to win this one. It’ll help our confidence so much. For once Bakayoko, show us why we spent £40m on you. #CFC — goodness (@EbenEshun) January 3, 2018

If Wilshere somehow dominates Bakayoko today, might need a long Twitter break for me to recover. More reason to go to sleep — Oli (@o_monzi) January 3, 2018

Conte, must you use bakayoko? — HAKEEM OLOYE LAWAL (@Oloyeeditor) January 3, 2018

Don’t think it’s fair to drop Drinkwater for Bakayoko — Liam ? (@_LiamWaiton) January 3, 2018

What is it with Conte and Bakayoko? Are we here to defend against Arsenal? Even the defending, Bakayoko cannot do properly… — Benjamin Eze (@bmanoriade) January 3, 2018

Conte is putting himself on the line for Baka. The guy should not just disappoint tonight else the blame is on Conte. — Ola’sCube (@Adefola16) January 3, 2018