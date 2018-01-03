Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to follow up transfer of Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho with ambitious Chelsea raid

Lionel Messi is reportedly keen for Barcelona to follow up the transfer of Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho with another big-name raid on the Premier League.

According to Don Balon, Messi would love to see the Catalan giants sign Chelsea forward Eden Hazard over someone like Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.

Hazard has undoubtedly been one of Europe’s top players in recent years and looks to have both the ability and playing style that would make him an ideal fit at Barcelona.

It remains to be seen if the club would go ahead with such a move given their current options in attack, which surely makes another attacker – and another potentially expensive one at that – a low priority.

Don Balon claim Messi is aware that a deal for Coutinho is nearly done, and the Brazilian’s arrival surely means there is little need even for a player of Hazard’s talents.

The Belgian is also hugely important to Chelsea – a club without much of a history of being forced to sell their best players when Europe’s elite come calling.

Barcelona may have lost Neymar to PSG in the summer, but moved to sign Ousmane Dembele as a replacement, and can now seemingly expect Coutinho to arrive this January.