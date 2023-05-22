£40m Chelsea player was seen at London Stadium watching West Ham v Leeds

We know you’ve probably forgotten, but Tiemoue Bakayoko is still a Chelsea player.

And, as per his official social media yesterday, the midfielder revealed, via his Instagram story, that he was at the London Stadium for West Ham’s game against Leeds United.

Why’s Bakayoko at our game then 😭 pic.twitter.com/UGAEhMrYGC — ⚒️ (@jack_whufc21) May 21, 2023

No one is quite sure why the on-loan AC Milan man made the trip to London for Sunday’s game, which saw the Hammers win 3-1, but speculation surrounding a possible summer transfer has obviously begun.

Likely to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, Bakayoko, who has just 12 months left on his contract, will probably not be signed permanently by AC Milan after failing to start a single Serie A game all season.

So, with the midfielder’s future desperately uncertain, could it be that he could find his new club, come the summer, plays in the colours of claret and blue? – Let us know what you think in the comment below.