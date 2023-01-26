Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Thiago Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko in today’s CaughtOffside column on Substack.

Romano says the Blues are in talks over a new contract for veteran Brazilian centre-back Silva, who remains an important figure at Stamford Bridge.

As well as that, Chelsea could terminate Bakayoko’s contract, though they still need the green light from the player, who is currently on loan at AC Milan after a difficult career in west London.

Chelsea fans will surely be hoping to see Silva stay at the club for a little longer, as the 38-year-old remains a reliable performer who looks like he can still keep going at the highest level for at least another year.

Bakayoko, meanwhile, has been a major flop at Chelsea since his move from Monaco back in 2017, with the Frenchman going out on loan multiple times and generally failing to impress, with the club unable to get him off their books.

“I’m told there are negotiations ongoing between Thiago Silva and Chelsea, it’s up to the player and his family to make final decision. Despite his age, I think Thiago in a top team is always a good idea, he has great leadership and quality, and still so much to offer at the highest level,” Romano said.

“Chelsea want to terminate Tiemoue Bakayoko’s contract. It’s a possibility, but the player has to give the green light. The negotiation is with Turkish side Adana Demirspor, but Bakayoko has to decide.”