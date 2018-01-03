“To think he was signed for less than £15M” – Spurs fans rave about star following easy win over Swansea

Posted by
“To think he was signed for less than £15M” – Spurs fans rave about star following easy win over Swansea

Spurs had Fernando Llorente and Dele Alli to thank tonight, as the duo’s goals saw the north London side beat Swansea 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium.

Llorente’s header in the first half, accompanied by Alli’s last minute rebound, saw Pochettino’s side run out comfortable winners in the south of Wales.

The win saw the Lilywhites leapfrog their rivals Arsenal in the table, as Spurs now sit on 40 points following their victory, two more than their fellow north Londoners.

Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen was one of the stars of the show in the game, with the Danish international pulling the strings for the away side as they strolled past Swansea.

After the match, fans took to social media to rave about Eriksen’s performance at the Liberty Stadium, with the Dane being the one to make things tick for Pochettino’s side tonight.

Here are a few select tweets praising the Dane’s performance against the south Wales side tonight.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top