“To think he was signed for less than £15M” – Spurs fans rave about star following easy win over Swansea

Spurs had Fernando Llorente and Dele Alli to thank tonight, as the duo’s goals saw the north London side beat Swansea 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium.

Llorente’s header in the first half, accompanied by Alli’s last minute rebound, saw Pochettino’s side run out comfortable winners in the south of Wales.

The win saw the Lilywhites leapfrog their rivals Arsenal in the table, as Spurs now sit on 40 points following their victory, two more than their fellow north Londoners.

Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen was one of the stars of the show in the game, with the Danish international pulling the strings for the away side as they strolled past Swansea.

After the match, fans took to social media to rave about Eriksen’s performance at the Liberty Stadium, with the Dane being the one to make things tick for Pochettino’s side tonight.

Here are a few select tweets praising the Dane’s performance against the south Wales side tonight.

Christian eriksen is a class act . His set piece deliveries ? and technique is so good . To think he was signed for less than 15mill from Ajax. — Wole_aj (@AjomoleWole) January 2, 2018

Form is temporary class is permanent. Eriksen is just simply gifted. Blessed to have such a player yet some still don’t see it #COYS#THFC — Duncan McKechnie (@spursdunc2712) January 2, 2018

GOAL! ?? Class from Llorente who doesn’t celebrate against his old club. Brilliant free kick from Eriksen. ? 1-0 Spurs #SWATOT — Upper 90 Studios (@upper90studios) January 2, 2018

Very good performances by Dele, Llorente, Davies, Lamela and Eriksen in difficult conditions. The fight this there. We're looking up and we're coming for the top 4. #coys #SWATOT — Dan D (@DanJDear) January 2, 2018

That was painful to watch tbh. Terrible pitch,conditions and display but boys got the job done. 3 points main thing today. Good to see Wanyama back. Eriksen and Jan best of a bad bunch. Dier good when he moved into defence #COYS — Yassin Makda (@Makda3) January 2, 2018

Truth be told, Coutinho is very good, but better than Eriksen? Okay — Åñbï (@jawshuewar) January 2, 2018