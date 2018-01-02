Swansea 0-2 Tottenham player ratings, stats and reaction: No Kane, no problem for Pochettino as Spurs leapfrog Arsenal with win

Kane started on bench for Spurs as Pochettino’s side went above Arsenal with win

Goals from Llorente and Alli sealed win for away side

Spurs now in 5th, seven points behind 2nd place Man United

SEE MORE: AC Milan transfer news: Tottenham ace on radar, €10m demanded for misfit

Spurs beat Swansea 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium, as goals from Fernando Llorente and Dele Alli saw the north London side leapfrog rivals Arsenal in the league table.

Pochettino’s side opened the scoring in the 12th minute, after a cross from Christian Eriksen was nodded home by former Swansea forward Fernando Llorente as the away side got off to the perfect start.

Spurs then secured all three points in the 89th minute, after a ball from Harry Kane put the England international through on goal, with the midfielder scoring with his second attempt to secure all the win for the London side.

The victory meant that the north London side have leapfrogged their rivals Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Player of the Match

Danish international Christian Eriksen absolutely ran the show for Spurs today, with the midfielder fully deserving of the man of the match award.

Eriksen’s cross for his side’s first goal was sublime, as the player was at the heart of all of Spurs’ attacks as they ran out comfortable winners this evening.

This tweet shows just how influential Eriksen was today

Form is temporary class is permanent. Eriksen is just simply gifted. Blessed to have such a player yet some still don’t see it #COYS#THFC — Duncan McKechnie (@spursdunc2712) January 2, 2018

Stat of the Match

This from Opta shows just how good Dele Alli has been lately, and he carried that impress run on tonight with his goal

6 – Dele Alli has been directly involved in six goals in his last six Premier League games for Spurs (two goals and four assists). Sealed. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2018

Player Ratings

Swansea: Fabianski 6, Rangel 6, Hoorn 6, Fernandez 6, Mawson 6, Olsson 6, Sanches 6, Clucas 6, Carroll 6, Ayew 6, Dyer 6 / Subs: McBurnie 6, Routledge 6, Narsingh 6

Spurs: Lloris 7, Trippier 7, Sanchez 6, Vertonghen 7, Davies 7, Eriksen 8, Dier 6, Lemela 6, Alli 7, Son 6, Llorente 7 / Subs: Kane 6, Wanyama 6, Sissoko 6

Reaction

It was all about one man tonight as Spurs climbed up to fifth in the table

Christian eriksen is a class act . His set piece deliveries ? and technique is so good . To think he was signed for less than 15mill from Ajax. — Wole_aj (@AjomoleWole) January 2, 2018

Christian Eriksen would be my number one choice for United to sign in the summer. Him, Matic and Pogba in midfield would be top class. Controls the game so well from deep and joins in higher up the pitch too. Oozes Class! Fee would be massive though — Ryan Caddell (@R16Caddell) January 2, 2018

Crazy how Christian Eriksen is still underrated. Man is classy. — Sam Johnson (@BigSammyJ) January 2, 2018

Eriksen deserved that man of the match… his stats showed he swam over 50 widths of the pool #SWATOT — ?Vin? (@vinharris) January 2, 2018