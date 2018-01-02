Swansea 0-2 Tottenham player ratings, stats and reaction: No Kane, no problem for Pochettino as Spurs leapfrog Arsenal with win

Spurs beat Swansea 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium, as goals from Fernando Llorente and Dele Alli saw the north London side leapfrog rivals Arsenal in the league table.

Pochettino’s side opened the scoring in the 12th minute, after a cross from Christian Eriksen was nodded home by former Swansea forward Fernando Llorente as the away side got off to the perfect start.

Spurs then secured all three points in the 89th minute, after a ball from Harry Kane put the England international through on goal, with the midfielder scoring with his second attempt to secure all the win for the London side.

The victory meant that the north London side have leapfrogged their rivals Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Player of the Match

Danish international Christian Eriksen absolutely ran the show for Spurs today, with the midfielder fully deserving of the man of the match award.

Eriksen’s cross for his side’s first goal was sublime, as the player was at the heart of all of Spurs’ attacks as they ran out comfortable winners this evening.

This tweet shows just how influential Eriksen was today

Stat of the Match

This from Opta shows just how good Dele Alli has been lately, and he carried that impress run on tonight with his goal

Player Ratings

Swansea: Fabianski 6, Rangel 6, Hoorn 6, Fernandez 6, Mawson 6, Olsson 6, Sanches 6, Clucas 6, Carroll 6, Ayew 6, Dyer 6 / Subs: McBurnie 6, Routledge 6, Narsingh 6

Spurs: Lloris 7, Trippier 7, Sanchez 6, Vertonghen 7, Davies 7, Eriksen 8, Dier 6, Lemela 6, Alli 7, Son 6, Llorente 7 / Subs: Kane 6, Wanyama 6, Sissoko 6

Reaction

It was all about one man tonight as Spurs climbed up to fifth in the table

