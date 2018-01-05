Jose Mourinho subject of SHOCK outburst from rival, BLASTS Man Utd boss

If Jose Mourinho was hoping to get a reaction out of his Man Utd rivals, it’s worked as one of them hit back at the Portuguese tactician on Friday.

The Man Utd boss had a dig at “clowns on the touchline” this week in reference to some of his more animated colleagues, with both Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp seemingly the subject of that sideswipe.

A day later, it’s the Italian who has bitten back as he labelled Mourinho as being ‘demenza senile’ when asked about his comments during his press conference.

“I think that he has to see himself in the past, maybe he was speaking about himself in the past, yeah?

“Maybe sometimes, I think that someone forget what they said in the past or his behaviour and sometimes I think there is, I don’t know the name, ‘demenza senile’ when you are a bit (taps his temple) when you forget what you do in the past.”

Chelsea later confirmed that Conte was trying to use the word for amnesia, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s fired a shot right back at the United manager as their war of words seems set to escalate.

They’ve got history of course after their clashes on the touchline since Conte arrived in England, and it looks as though they won’t be inviting the other round for a glass of wine anytime soon. The pair will surely relish the bad blood that is building though…