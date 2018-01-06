Manchester United transfer news round-up: £170m forward BOOST, talks over £44m deal, exciting SWAP deal on the cards

Manchester United transfer news has been coming thick and fast this January – as you’d expect with one of Europe’s biggest and most ambitious clubs.

Here’s the latest as the Red Devils look to have been boosted in pursuits of world class names such as Harry Kane and Antoine Griezmann, who’d be more than useful additions up front.

We’ve rounded up the latest Manchester United transfer news for you below…

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United open David Luiz transfer talks

Manchester United have opened talks with Chelsea over signing out-of-favour Brazilian defender David Luiz this January, CaughtOffside can reveal.

The 30-year-old is out of favour with Antonio Conte at the moment and has previously been linked with the likes of United, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona this season.

However, Chelsea seem pretty clear that they don’t want to sell Luiz to a rival, particularly after the success of Nemanja Matic since he swapped Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford last summer.

David Luiz is out of the picture at Chelsea and has been linked with Manchester United

Jorge Mendes could engineer Goncalo Guedes Manchester United move

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly working on getting Paris Saint-Germain winger Goncalo Guedes a £44million transfer this summer.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are among those interested in the Portugal international, who is currently on loan at Valencia, where he has impressed.

Don Balon claim Mendes will get Guedes a permanent move to Valencia before then looking to sell him to United or Real for £44m.

