SIX players on Jose Mourinho’s transfer wishlist, key DEMAND from Man Utd boss

Doubts have emerged over whether or not Jose Mourinho will pen a new Man Utd contract, but signing some of these top targets could convince him…

It’s been claimed by The Sun that problems have emerged between the Portuguese tactician and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward as they butt heads over the transfer strategy at Old Trafford.

In turn, with Mourinho reportedly wanting a more prominent role in transfers, it had led to the suggestion that unless he lands some of his top targets, he may well hold off on signing a new contract with Man Utd which would keep him at the club until 2021.

Six names have been put forward in the report, with Danny Rose, Ryan Sessegnon, Thomas Lemar, Fabinho, Malcolm and Kieran Tierney making the cut.

Now given a few of those individuals play in the same position, it isn’t suggested that they could all be signed, but perhaps that’s the list that Mourinho would like to see some movement on.

Having fallen 15 points adrift of rivals Man City in the Premier League title race, there are still evidently ways in which United can strengthen their squad and ensure that they can stay close to Pep Guardiola’s men.

Despite spending big on the likes of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, it hasn’t had the desired effect so far this season, although with a trophy haul from last season which saw Mourinho win three pieces of silverware, he’ll be out to silence his critics once again moving forward and the names above could certainly help him get there.

Luke Shaw has made a case in recent weeks to be the solution at left-back, but the reported names would suggest he still has a way to go. Meanwhile, the likes of Lemar, Fabinho and Malcolm would add real attacking flair to the team, something that has been missing from the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata this season.