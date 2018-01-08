Barcelona trio unhappy with Philippe Coutinho transfer, including Manchester United target who could threaten to leave

Three Barcelona players have their concerns over the Philippe Coutinho transfer

The Brazilian playmaker just completed a transfer from Liverpool

Some players are worried about their places in the Barca first-team

Three Barcelona players are reportedly concerned about the transfer of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, including Manchester United target Ivan Rakitic.

Don Balon claim Coutinho’s arrival has not been met with too much joy by Rakitic, who could threaten to leave if he ends up playing less due to the new signing.

As well as that, Don Balon lists Andres Iniesta and Ousmane Dembele as concerned about their roles in the side after this latest addition.

Iniesta does not want to play less in the build-up to this summer’s World Cup, while Dembele also fears that Coutinho could take his role in the front three.

The Frenchman is at a particular disadvantage after missing much of this season through injury, and therefore failing to live up to the form he displayed at Borussia Dortmund last season.

Diario Gol previously linked Rakitic with United in a possible swap deal involving Anthony Martial, and while little has been heard about that since, it could be that the Croatian’s reaction to the Coutinho deal could give the Red Devils renewed hope of snapping him up.

Coutinho’s versatility and quality certainly means a number of Barca stars are justified in being worried about their places in the team now, though he is at least cup-tied in the Champions League.