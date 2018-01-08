Confirmed: Philippe Coutinho handed legendary Barcelona shirt number after completing transfer from Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho has been handed a big number at Barcelona

The Brazilian has just sealed a £142million transfer from Liverpool

Coutinho will wear the number 14 shirt at the Nou Camp

Philippe Coutinho will wear the legendary number 14 shirt at Barcelona after completing his January transfer from Liverpool, it has been confirmed.

According to the Independent, the Brazil international has been able to take this number off another former Liverpool player Javier Mascherano, who is set to seal a transfer to the Chinese Super League.

14 is an important number in Barca’s history, having most famously been worn by Dutch maestro Johan Cruyff, one of the finest and most influential players to ever play the game, who also later went on to manage the club to great success as well.

Coutinho wore 10 at Liverpool but was never likely to take that off Lionel Messi upon arriving at the Nou Camp.

7 also seemed a decent shout due to uncertainty over Arda Turan, but Coutinho will just be happy to finally get his move to the Catalan giants.

BBC Sport reported in the summer that Liverpool turned down three bids for the 25-year-old playmaker’s services, only to finally let him go this winter.