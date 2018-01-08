Deal close: Manchester United & Chelsea transfer target passes Real Madrid medical

Real Madrid look set to win the race for Mauro Icardi

Manchester United and Chelsea had also been linked with the striker

Icardi could solve Real’s problems after a poor first half of the season

READ MORE: Key figure deployed to FINALLY settle Manchester United and Arsenal transfer battle

Manchester United and Chelsea look set to miss out on Mauro Icardi with the news that Real Madrid are seemingly closing in on the Inter Milan striker.

According to Diario Gol, the Argentina international looks set to become the Spanish giants’ next January signing after passing a medical with the club in secret.

Icardi has been one of Europe’s deadliest strikers this season and could be just what Real need after their poor start to this campaign that looks to have all but ended their hopes of retaining their La Liga crown.

It is little surprise to see Icardi’s fine form in front of goal may have also seen him attract interest from the Premier League, though it may all be in vain.

Don Balon recently linked the 24-year-old with Manchester United, while the Sun noted earlier in the season that it could be a battle between Chelsea and Madrid for his signature.

Real seem to be winning that battle for now, and they’d do well to replace the misfiring Karim Benzema with a finisher of Icardi’s quality.

Inter, however, will be gutted to lose such an important part of their team in the middle of the season.