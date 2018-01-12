Arsenal transfer news: key Gunners ace teases teammates over future as Man United and Man City eye up swoop

Player has attracted interest from a whole host of clubs

Arsenal and Chile ace Alexis Sanchez has been teasing his Gunners teammates about his future recently following rumours that both Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in signing the player.

This is according to the Daily Star, who say that both Manchester clubs are interested in making a move for the Chilean international, and that when Sanchez was asked about his reported switch to Manchester, the winger responded “which one”.

Since arriving in north London from Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer of 2014, Sanchez has become one of the best performing players at the Emirates.

In 166 appearances for Arsene Wenger’s side, the former Udinese forward has managed to amass a record of 80 goals and 46 assists, a very decent return.

So far this season, Sanchez has been very underwhelming, with the player only managing to clock up a total of eight goals and four assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Since arriving in England, Sanchez’s ability has been obvious to most fans, with some even describing the player as one of the most able and impressive players in the entire division.

Should Sanchez end up moving in the January transfer window, it’ll be worthwhile seeing who out of Man United or Man City are able to secure the player’s signature.