‘The best he has ever been’ – Manchester United fans in awe of Red Devils star as remarkable revival continues vs Stoke

Manchester United fans are all gushing over Luke Shaw

The England left-back had another fine game vs Stoke City

Shaw has somehow worked his way back into Jose Mourinho’s plans

READ MORE: Mourinho opens the door for Man Utd star to seal Arsenal transfer, responds to Chelsea joining race for Sanchez

Manchester United fans are loving the remarkable career comeback being made by Luke Shaw after the left-back put in another superb display against Stoke City.

The England international had been frozen out for much of last season and this by manager Jose Mourinho, and was recently linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

However, Shaw now looks to have established himself as a regular again and earned the trust of Mourinho, with his efforts not going unnoticed by the United faithful.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate tonight’s 3-0 victory over Stoke, many fans singled out Shaw for praise as he looks fully back to his best after a difficult year.

Shaw arrived at United as one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League back in 2014, but an injury in his second season really halted his progress.

Understandably, his supports are delighted with him as he continues to improve with every passing game…

Luke Shaw is looking the best he has ever been. Confidence does wonders.

Brilliant to see.

Carry on strong Luke! — Raza. (@_beingNumb) January 15, 2018

Shaw played terrific today. He really made some great runs and did well to support Martial on the left hand side. We’re beginning to see the great @LukeShaw23 of old again. #MUFC — Riaz Osman (@OsmanRiaz98) January 15, 2018

Luke Shaw has been superb since coming back into the team. Left back position is now his ?? — Phil Ross ?? (@Phil_MUFC) January 15, 2018

Luke Shaw form really help our Transfer business — MARTIAL FC ?? (@DaROYALemperor) January 15, 2018

So glad to see Luke Shaw back in the mix and doing well. He’s earned back that starting LB spot for himself. Here’s hoping he can stay clear off injuries. #mufc — Dion (@dionfernandes95) January 15, 2018

Luke Shaw is making that left back position his. Props to him for sticking at it..! — CharlieIsARed (@CharlieisaRed) January 15, 2018