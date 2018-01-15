‘The best he has ever been’ – Manchester United fans in awe of Red Devils star as remarkable revival continues vs Stoke

Manchester United fans are loving the remarkable career comeback being made by Luke Shaw after the left-back put in another superb display against Stoke City.

The England international had been frozen out for much of last season and this by manager Jose Mourinho, and was recently linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

However, Shaw now looks to have established himself as a regular again and earned the trust of Mourinho, with his efforts not going unnoticed by the United faithful.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate tonight’s 3-0 victory over Stoke, many fans singled out Shaw for praise as he looks fully back to his best after a difficult year.

Shaw arrived at United as one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League back in 2014, but an injury in his second season really halted his progress.

Understandably, his supports are delighted with him as he continues to improve with every passing game…

