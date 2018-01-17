Jose Mourinho to request two Real Madrid stars in major Manchester United transfer shake-up

Jose Mourinho wants two Real Madrid stars at Manchester United

The Portuguese is aware of interest in goalkeeper David de Gea

Mourinho will ask for both Marco Asensio and Raphael Varane as part of any deal

WATCH: Incredible De Gea double save for Manchester United vs Arsenal has everyone in awe

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly ask for Real Madrid duo Marco Asensio and Raphael Varane as part of any transfer deal involving David de Gea.

This is not the first time the Spanish goalkeeper has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, with BBC Sport reporting that a deal fell through late on in the summer of 2015.

It seems Madrid still retain an interest in De Gea, with Don Balon claiming he’s the club’s top target in goal for the summer transfer window.

United won’t want to lose such a big name, but Mourinho seemingly has ambitious plans to either soften the blow or put Real off pursuing the deal altogether.

Don Balon claim the Portuguese tactician would ask for an audacious swap deal involving Madrid pair Asensio and Varane for De Gea to move to the Spanish capital.

It remains to be seen if Los Blancos would agree to such a move, with Asensio and Varane two young players who’ve played a key role in Zinedine Zidane’s side in recent times.

Both would be fine additions at Old Trafford, with Asensio one of Europe’s most promising young attacking midfield players, while Varane has proven himself a solid and reliable performer in defence.

The France international first broke into the Madrid side when Mourinho was in charge, so the pair could do well to revive their working relationship again in England.

With United closing in on the signing of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, according to the Daily Express, the addition of Asensio to that attack as well could give Mourinho one of the most dangerous front lines in Europe.