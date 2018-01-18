Jose Mourinho uses special connections to begin process of SENSATIONAL Spurs raid for Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has been talking with Real Madrid

The Manchester United boss thinks they should hire Mauricio Pochettino

Is Mourinho thinking ahead as he eyes Spurs duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli?

READ MORE: Man Utd CLOSER to signing €90m superstar from CL giants after IMPORTANT development

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suspiciously been talking with Real Madrid about them hiring Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager.

Mundo Deportivo claim the Portuguese tactician has been in touch with his old boss, Madrid president Florentino Perez, about the raid on Tottenham, which could be of huge benefit to his transfer plans.

Despite closing in on the Alexis Sanchez transfer, United have also been linked with Spurs pair Harry Kane and Dele Alli in recent times, as well as Eric Dier back in the summer.

With Romelu Lukaku not convincing everyone at Old Trafford this season, Kane could certainly be a useful signing up front, while Dier may still have some worth as the club look for a new midfielder as a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick, who is near the end of his contract.

If Mundo Deportivo’s claims are correct, Mourinho is surely pushing Real to swoop for Pochettino in order to cause chaos at Tottenham and help him sign their best players for United.

The Argentine has worked wonders in his time as Spurs boss, and it seems likely that star players would follow him out if he were to head for the exit door this summer.

Meanwhile, Madrid could do well to listen to Mourinho as Pochettino looks an upgrade on the struggling Zidane in the Bernabeu dug-out.