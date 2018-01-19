Agent of £70million-rated Liverpool star meets with Real Madrid amid transfer links

Mohamed Salah’s agent has reportedly been at the Bernabeu

Recent reports have linked the Liverpool star with Real Madrid

Spanish journalists suggest Salah could move for around £70million

The agent of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was reportedly at the Bernabeu recently amid transfer links with Real Madrid, according to Spanish journalists.

Don Balon quotes Edu Aguirre of the TV show El Chiringuito as saying that while he’s not certain a transfer was discussed, he is aware that Salah’s agent has paid a visit to Real Madrid.

The Egypt international has been in sensational form this season since joining Liverpool from Roma and could be ideal for Los Blancos to replace their struggling front three.

Salah could fill in for either Gareth Bale or Cristiano Ronaldo, and Don Balon quote another journalist Diego Plaza as saying he’d likely cost as much as £70million.

This follows on from other speculation surrounding the 25-year-old attacker, with Gianluca Di Marzio recently claiming Real were looking at him as a statement signing in response to Barcelona recently landing Philippe Coutinho from the Reds.

Earlier today, Don Balon also claimed Coutinho felt a move from Anfield to the Bernabeu was likely for his former team-mate.

If this goes through it is worth mentioning once again just how bad a decision it was for Chelsea to let him go when they had him as a youngster.

Salah barely got a look-in at Stamford Bridge and is now one of many former Blues starring for their Premier League rivals, along with Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata.