“Closest thing to Ryan Giggs I’ve ever seen” – Fans heap praise on “incredible” Man City ace following Newcastle victory

Man City winger Leroy Sane was showered with praise following his performance in his side’s 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League this evening

Sergio Aguero hit a hat-trick agains the Magpies in a match that saw Pep Guardiola’s side re-establish their lead over rivals Man United to 12 points.

The Argentine hit his second perfect hat-trick in two and a half years against Rafa Benitez’s side as they strolled to all three points today.

The Argentina international’s third goal was created after a sublime run and piece of skill from German winger Leroy Sane, who received a whole host of praise for his performance against the Magpies this evening.

After the match, fans took to social media to shower the player with compliments for his performance in City’s win today.

Here are a few select tweets from fans waxing lyrical about the former Schalke player’s game today.

