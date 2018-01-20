“Closest thing to Ryan Giggs I’ve ever seen” – Fans heap praise on “incredible” Man City ace following Newcastle victory

Man City strolled to 3-1 win over Newcastle in Premier League this evening

Aguero hit perfect hat-trick in comfortable game for Pep Guardiola’s side

Fans took to social media to hail Man City ace following player’s impressive performance

Man City winger Leroy Sane was showered with praise following his performance in his side’s 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League this evening

Sergio Aguero hit a hat-trick agains the Magpies in a match that saw Pep Guardiola’s side re-establish their lead over rivals Man United to 12 points.

The Argentine hit his second perfect hat-trick in two and a half years against Rafa Benitez’s side as they strolled to all three points today.

The Argentina international’s third goal was created after a sublime run and piece of skill from German winger Leroy Sane, who received a whole host of praise for his performance against the Magpies this evening.

After the match, fans took to social media to shower the player with compliments for his performance in City’s win today.

Here are a few select tweets from fans waxing lyrical about the former Schalke player’s game today.

Leroy Sane is the closest thing to Ryan Giggs I’ve ever seen. Pains me to say it, but the boy is quality. — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 20, 2018

Ridiculous from Sane. The difference between his highs and his lows is absolutely enormous! — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) January 20, 2018

Aguero completed his hat trick for City tonight but what a contribution to his third from Leroy Sane. Sensational dribbling. pic.twitter.com/d6KJQ1AH8Z — Robert Jones (@footballstew) January 20, 2018

Sergio has his hat-trick but the goal was all Sané. What a run. — City Watch (@City_Watch) January 20, 2018

Leroy Sane is incredible. His play makes the goal to secure Agüero’s hat-trick. City wins 3-1 (?:@TelemundoSports)pic.twitter.com/ANVGlgo6k3 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) January 20, 2018

Massive call: @rioferdy5 just named Leroy Sane as the best attacking wide player in the Premier League. #MCFC — Jordan-Luke McDonald (@ByJordanLuke) January 20, 2018

If Martial had done what Sané just did you'd have United fans tweeting "Stop it, he has a family!1!1!1" all day long — ?? (@ForzaSterling) January 20, 2018