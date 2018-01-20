Man City 3-1 Newcastle player ratings, stats and reaction: Aguero hits perfect hat-trick as Guardiola’s side keep lead over rivals Man United

Man City beat Newcastle 3-1 in the Premier League at the Etihad this evening

Sergio Aguero hit perfect hat-trick to set Guardiola’s side on their way

City win sees side keep their lead over rivals Man United at 12 points

Man City forward Sergio Aguero hit a perfect hat-trick this evening as Pep Guardiola’s side 3-1 at the Etihad to keep their lead at the top of the Premier League to 12 points.

The Argentine international bagged his first in the 34th minute, after a cross from Kevin De Bruyne was flicked in by the 29-year-old to give the home side the lead.

The Citizens, and Aguero, then doubled their tally in the 63rd minute, after the former Atletico Madrid forward converted a penalty that was won by England international Raheem Sterling.

Newcastle then pulled a goal back through Jacob Murphy, who chipped his shot over Ederson in the 67th minute to give the Magpies a way back into the match.

Aguero then wrapped up the scoring, and his treble, in the 83rd minute, after a fantastic run from Leroy Sane allowed Aguero to fire him with his left foot to give City a 3-1 win.

The win meant that the Citizens keep their lead over rivals Man United to 12 points.

Player of the Match

Sergio Aguero is the only candidate for this award this evening, as the forward’s hat-trick effectively gave his side the win over the Magpies.

Aguero’s positioning and lethal finishing proved to be the difference today, as the Argentina international took his tally for the season in the Premier League to 16 goals.

This tweets sums up the striker’s performance this evening

Aguero has been fantastic today, class is permanent — Jacobprice? (@Jacobpricedj) January 20, 2018

Stat of the Match

Aguero sure does love playing against the Magpies!

– Head ?

– Right foot ?

– Left foot ? The first PL perfect hat-trick since when? Sergio Aguero v Newcastle in October 2015. pic.twitter.com/JqyC17voUX — City Watch (@City_Watch) January 20, 2018

Player Ratings

Man City: Ederson 6, Walker 7, Stones 6 Otamendi 6, Zinchenko 6, De Bruyne 7, D Silva 6, Fernandinho 6, Sterling 7, Aguero 9.5, Sane 7 / Subs: Diaz 6, B Silva 6

Newcastle: Darlow 6, Manquillo 5, Hayden 6, Lascelles 6, Clark 6, Dummett 6, Murphy 7, Shelvey 6, Diame 6, Atsu 6, Joselu 6 / Subs: Gayle 6, Perez 6, Yedlin 6

Reaction

It was all about one man following the full time whistle this evening

As a United fan it pains me to say but Sergio Aguero is top class, just so deadly in front of goal — Jamie Murphy (@jamiesmurph7) January 20, 2018

Btw, Sergio Aguero is unreal. Form is temporary, class is permanent.? — Jay howard (@Jayhoward1878) January 20, 2018

Loool so the ‘declining’ Sergio Aguero gets another hattrick. Man is simply class! — Alf Sheikh (@Alfie092) January 20, 2018

..what a world class striker aguero is ..35 mill seems like an absolute bargain these days. — Anthony?? (@73_anthony) January 20, 2018