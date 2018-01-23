Arsenal told to offer £60m swap deal as talks continue over marquee January signing

Arsenal reportedly still in talks over Aubameyang signing

Report claims Dortmund demand £60m plus Giroud swap deal to reach agreement

Gunners have already landed Mkhitaryan this month

READ MORE: Arsenal in talks to beat Manchester United and Tottenham to £35million transfer

Arsenal completed the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Monday, but reports claim it could be tricky adding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month.

The Armenian playmaker arrived at the Emirates as part of the swap deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Man Utd, and the Gunners may have to sacrifice another current star in order to land their next target.

According to The Mirror, Borussia Dortmund want Olivier Giroud to be included in the deal that will see Aubameyang move to the Emirates, as well as £60m.

Add the Frenchman to that fee and that’s a lot of money to be splashing out on Aubameyang, especially given the report adds Arsenal had only lodged an initial £45m bid and are in Germany for ongoing talks.

The move would certainly suit Giroud and Dortmund, as the 31-year-old has struggled for regular playing time this season after the arrival of compatriot Alexandre Lacazette last summer, while if Arsenal signed Aubameyang, he’d surely drop further down the pecking order.

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga giants will need to replace the Gabon international immediately and so Giroud could be a sensible addition for them to add goals to the side if they are to lose their prolific marksman.

Pairing Aubameyang with Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil and Lacazette also sounds pretty good from an Arsenal fan perspective, but whether or not a deal is struck with the demands above reportedly being made remains to be seen.

The former AC Milan youth star has scored 141 goals in 212 games for the German outfit, bagging 40 in 46 last season which was his most prolific campaign in his career to date.

Pair him with creative playmakers like Mkhitaryan and Ozil behind him, and there’s arguably a strong possibility that he gets the goalscoring opportunities to go even better.

Life after Sanchez may not look so bad for Arsenal after all if a deal is done.