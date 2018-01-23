Arsenal in talks to beat Manchester United and Tottenham to £35million transfer

Arsenal are reportedly in talks over the signing of Lucas Moura

The Gunners are up against Tottenham for the PSG winger

Manchester United have also been linked with the Brazil international

READ MORE: Arsenal may have already sneakily announced the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer

Arsenal are reportedly in talks over a transfer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham.

The Brazil international has not always been at his best at PSG and a departure makes sense for him this month if he is to gain more regular first-team football.

According to the Daily Express, Arsenal and Tottenham are currently ‘locked’ in talks over a £35million deal for Moura, who was recently linked as a top target for United by France Football.

Moura could be a fine addition for Arsenal as they look to bolster their attacking options after losing both Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott this January.

Sanchez was confirmed as a Manchester United player today while Walcott joined Everton last week.

In a potential boost for Arsenal, the fact that United have just raided them for Sanchez could mean they no longer see the need for another attacking midfielder.

Still, the Express claim Arsene Wenger’s side face competition from Spurs, who could also do with strengthening as a top four spot looks to be getting away from them this season.