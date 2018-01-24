Huge boost for Man City fans: club looking to tie £180,000-a-week star down with new deal

Player has been in fine form for Pep Guardiola’s side so far this season

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are reportedly looking to offer Raheem Sterling a new long-term deal with the club.

This is according to the Mirror, who are reporting that the Premier League leaders have signalled that they’re looking to give the England international a new long-term deal with the club.

The news outlet are also reporting that Sterling’s current deal sees him earn £180,000-a-week at the Etihad, and that a new deal could see him pocket around £220,000-a-week.

So far this season, Sterling has shown himself to be one of the best wide players in the league on numerous occasions.

In 22 league appearances for Guardiola’s side, the former Liverpool man has managed to amass a total of 14 goals and seven assists, meaning he directly contributes to just under one goal per game.

Sterling’s lightning-quick pace and fantastic finishing ability has seen label him as one the most vital parts of this mightily impressive Man City side.

So far for Man City, Sterling has managed to clock up a record of 39 goals and 39 assists in 125 games, a record that, for a player of his age, is very respectable.

Following this news, it’ll be interesting to see if Sterling can keep up his impressive form for the rest of the season, and maybe earn himself an even better deal in the future.