Man City target Neymar promised he can leave PSG for Real Madrid transfer on one condition

PSG could be open to letting Neymar go after just one season

Real Madrid and Manchester City have been linked with the Brazilian

PSG say Neymar can seal a dream move to Real if he wins the Champions League this season

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly promised Neymar he can seal a dream transfer to Real Madrid this summer if he helps them win the Champions League first.

Manchester City have also recently been linked with the Brazilian forward, but it seems his heart is set on one day turning out at the Bernabeu.

Don Balon yesterday claimed Neymar may be increasingly unsure over a move to Real, alerting interest from City, but Goal now claim he’s been assured he can fulfil his wish if he delivers the Champions League to PSG in his first season.

It makes sense that the 25-year-old linking up with Los Blancos could be ideal for both sides, with Cristiano Ronaldo looking past his best this season and in need of a world class replacement.

They don’t come much bigger than Neymar, and he’s already shown he can do the business in La Liga during his days as a Barcelona player.

Having joined PSG this summer, Neymar would avoid the controversy of moving directly between the two El Clasico rivals, though he would certainly still be in for a frosty reception from Barca fans if he did make the move.

Despite looking like a major statement signing by PSG when they brought Neymar in, Goal claim it could end up being a short stay for him at the Parc des Princes.

For all their money and ambition, the French giants still can’t match up to Real Madrid in terms of history and prestige.