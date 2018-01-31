Video: Tottenham take astonishing lead against Manchester United in just eleven seconds

Tottenham took an astonishing lead against Manchester United in just eleven seconds after scoring straight from kick-off.

Christian Eriksen gave Tottenham the lead as Spurs registered an astonishing opener.

The goal falls just behind Ledley King’s record as the quickest goal ever scored in a Premier League match with King holding the record for scoring in under ten seconds for Tottenham against Bradford City.

Tottenham took the lead over Manchester United in emphatic style with Christian Eriksen registering after just eleven seconds of play.

Eriksen’s goal goes down as the third fastest goal in the history of the Premier League. The fastest ever was also scored by a Tottenham player. Ledley King registered for Tottenham in just ten seconds during a fixture against Bradford City in 2000.

The Eriksen goal which came straight from kick-off stunned Manchester United after a perfect start for Spurs at Wembley.

Harry Kane knocked a ball down into the path of Heung-Min Son. Son’s initial effort was blocked but Eriksen was on hand to convert the loose ball into David De Gea’s Manchester United net.

Below is a look at how Eriksen’s goal compares with the fastest goals in Premier League history:

Chris Sutton (Blackburn Rovers) – 13 seconds – VS Everton.

Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) – 13 seconds –vs Aston Villa.

Mark Viduka (Leeds United) – 11.1 seconds – vs Charlton Athletic.

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – 11 seconds – vs Manchester United.

Alan Shearer (Newcastle United) – 10.4 seconds – vs Manchester City.

Ledley King (Tottenham) – 10 seconds – vs Bradford City.

Watch the the moment that Eriksen and Tottenham stunned Manchester United in just eleven seconds below.