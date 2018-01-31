Video: Tottenham’s brilliant Lucas Moura reveal, shirt number and contract details confirmed

Tottenham have officially confirmed the signing of Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain, and they’ve revealed he’ll wear the No. 27 shirt.

The Brazilian international struggled for playing time in the French capital, as he was seemingly frozen out by Unai Emery having made just six appearances all season.

SEE MORE: Chelsea told they’ll have to pay £25million to seal transfer of Premier League striker

Following the summer signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, it was always going to be difficult for the 25-year-old, but now he can look forward to a new challenge in the Premier League to get his career back on track.

As seen in the tweets below, Tottenham decided to have a bit of fun with their big reveal, as a series of handshakes were on show involving Serge Aurier and Heung-min Son before Moura was unveiled at the end, and he looks a happy man.

Further, Spurs have confirmed that he will wear the No.27 shirt, while he has penned a contract with the Premier League giants until 2023, as seen below.

While his lack of playing time this year will be a concern in the short-term, he does add a different dynamic to the Tottenham attack with his directness, flair and eye for goal, and that will surely be welcomed by Mauricio Pochettino to lighten the goalscoring responsibility on talisman Harry Kane.