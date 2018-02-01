German football expert fires warning to Arsenal’s rivals after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer

Clubs may regret missing out on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says Raphael Honigstein

The Gabon international joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund yesterday

Honigstein believes other big sides have ‘criminally overlooked’ Aubameyang

WATCH: Video: Arsenal reveal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shirt number after club-record signing

German football expert Raphael Honigstein has been discussing Arsenal’s deadline day transfer swoop for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined from Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabon international shone during his time in the Bundesliga, netting 141 goals in all competitions for Dortmund and clearly impressing Honigstein in the process.

Arsenal’s official site claimed the Aubameyang transfer was a club-record deal for them, and in fairness the 28-year-old looks well worth the investment after his prolific form in Germany.

The Gunners new-boy seems an ideal fit for the Premier League and should make a fine replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who left to join rivals Manchester United.

Chelsea were also in the market for a striker this January and ended up signing Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, while Liverpool also lack an out-and-out number 9 after losing Daniel Sturridge to West Brom on loan.

? Goals since 2013/14 (all comps): Aubameyang 141

Kane 128

Lacazette 122

Lukaku 105

Sanchez 101 Could be a superb piece of business by Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/e8at7KUBES — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 31, 2018

Honigstein didn’t name any teams in particular, but he may have been hinting that Arsenal’s rivals may have missed out on a fine signing by not going for Aubameyang, who he believes has been ‘criminally overlooked’ by top clubs.

‘Aubameyang is somebody who will definitely add goals for Arsenal,’ Honigstein was quoted on BBC Sport.

‘He definitely brings pace, finishing and movement. I think he’s been criminally overlooked by some of the bigger clubs who might have wanted a more orthodox number nine.’

Aubameyang won the top scorer award in the Bundesliga last season and it will be interesting to see how he compares against the big names in the Premier League after his move to England.