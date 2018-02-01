Manchester United star asks Real Madrid ace to help him secure Bernabeu transfer

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea wants a transfer to Real Madrid

The Spain international has spoken to fellow countryman Sergio Ramos about the move

De Gea wants a move without causing a huge deal of controversy

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly asked Sergio Ramos for help to get him a transfer to Real Madrid, according to sources in Spain.

The Red Devils shot-stopper has been one of the best in Europe in his position in recent times and would undoubtedly make a great upgrade on Keylor Navas at the Bernabeu.

As noted by BBC Sport, De Gea nearly joined Real Madrid back in the summer of 2015 before the deal fell through late on, and he’s keen to avoid the same drama and controversy this time.

According to Diario Gol, the 27-year-old has spoken to Madrid captain Ramos during their time together with the Spanish national side, supposedly telling the defender: ‘Help me sign for Real Madrid.’

It is unclear what Ramos can do to aid the deal, but De Gea seems desperate to get his dream move to Real after missing out on the opportunity a few years ago.

This would be a huge blow for United, who could struggle to find any player available who’d realistically be equal to or better than De Gea in that position.

The Spain international has been a major performer for the club in recent times, putting in various match-winning displays such as in the recent 3-1 win away to Arsenal when he single-handedly kept out a dominant Gunners side to help bring about three points in a game that any ordinary ‘keeper would have found themselves on the losing side.